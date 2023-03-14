Dare charges NFF to prepare Flying Eagles to win U20 World Cup

Sports Minister Sunday Dare has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to adequately prepare the Flying Eagles to win the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Dare threw this challenge at a reception hosted for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations bronze medalists at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja Monday evening after arriving from Egypt same day.

“You have returned from Egypt with the bronze medal and the FIFA World Cup ticket, and a few other prizes, but the FIFA World Cup is in a few weeks and I want you to focus your mind on winning it for Nigeria for the first time,” the Minister charged.

“I understand Ghana are the only African country that have won the FIFA U20 World Cup. If Ghana can win it, why not Nigeria?

He added: “I am happy about your performance in Egypt because you were able to come from a position of adversity – a depressing loss to The Gambia in the semifinal – to fire on all cylinders to defeat Tunisia for the bronze medal.

“That is the spirit that the Government and people of Nigeria want you to take to the World Cup.

“We are on the same page with the NFF on adequate preparation of our national teams for matches and competitions, and I believe they will provide you with good-enough preparation for the global finals in Indonesia.”

Flying Eagles coach Bosso praised the Minister for his fatherly love, encouragement and support for the team since he hosted the team to a similar reception after they won the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey 10 months ago.

“We are always encouraged by your inspiring and motivating words, and the length you go to simply support the team and our dreams,” Bosso said.

“I told you after the victory in Niamey that our target was doing well at the AFCON in order to earn a FIFA World Cup ticket.

“Now, just as I told the Nigeria Ambassador to Egypt in Cairo on Saturday, I want you to know that our fresh target is doing very well at the FIFA World Cup.”

All players and team officials were at the reception except for Belgium-based Ahmed Abdullahi, who is back at his base in Europe. The Flying Eagles will go on a short break before reconvening for the phased preparations for the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Indonesia from May 20 to June 11.

