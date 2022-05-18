Dare congratulates Flying Eagles for booking WAFU final place, picking AFCON U20 ticket

Youth and Sports development Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigeria’s U20 team, the Flying Eagles for qualifying for the final of the WAFU U20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The final spot also qualified the Nigerian team to participate at the U20 AFCON tournament.

Nigeria beat Cote’d Ivoire 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday in a pulsating semi-final encounter to book a place in Saturday’s final.

Dare said to the team: “Your hard earned victory over Cote’d Ivoire in the semi final and your performances in the games against Ghana and Burkina Faso have shown what is possible when a team plays with focus, determination and discipline.

“We are so proud of you all – both players and coaches, and also happy with the results so far. We are solidly behind you. However, this is not the time to rest on your oars. The journey ahead of you is a long one.

“Go all out on Saturday, win the WAFU U20 trophy and then we will begin to prepare very adequately for the U20 AFCON next year and be among the four African representatives.”

The Flying Eagles had earlier beaten the defending champions Ghana 2-0 and drawn 2-2 with Burkina Faso.

They will face Benin Republic in Saturday’s final in Niamey.

