Dare expresses confidence in Paralympics team

Youth and Sports Development Minster Sunday Dare is sure that Team Nigeria to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo will live up to billings and do the nation proud as games get underway on Tuesday.

Dare said, “Based on condition precedent and the resilience of our special athletes especially when on international assignments, I have no doubt in my mind that these athletes will again make Nigeria proud.

“Their ability to excel and Win medals is in no doubt. They have been consistent. They have trained long and hard.”24