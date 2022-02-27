Dare hails NRCSF as Bello, Moses rule 2022 Porbeni boat race 

Olympian Ayomide Bello representing Bayelsa and Michael Moses of Delta have emerged overall champions in the female and male categories of the 2022 Admiral Porbeni national boat race.

The three-day competition with 130 athletes from 13 states was held at the Jabi Lake.

Bello, a Gold medalist at the Africa Games in Morocco, was the cynosure of all eyes at the annual competition, as she paddled to four Gold medals.

The Tokyo Olympics Nigerian representative won gold in the C1 200m (52.35), C2 200 mixed double and and C1 500 women final.

Moses Michael of Delta also won big in the men category final, taking the C1 200m and C1 500m in grand style.

Earlier, President, Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation (NRCSF), Admiral Festus Porbeni (Rtd.), who is the sponsor of the competition, said the aim was to develop the sport in the country.

“Let me say that this competition is hinged on and motivated by the core mandate of the Federation to develop and popularise the the three water sports under the purview of the Federation,” he said.

He stressed the need for the sport to be made compulsory at the biannual National Sports Festival as a way of further developing the sport and nurturing budding talents.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, commended the organisers of the event with a call for more private sponsorship.

Represented by Daniel Amokachi, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports, Dare said government would continue to explore ways of developing the sport across the country.

NAN reports that Delta finished first on the overall medal table with 12 gold, 10 silver, 7 bronze; Bayelsa second with four gold, 4 silver, three bonze, while Rivers and Kogi finished joint third with a gold each.

One hundred and thirty athletes from states including Ondo, Kogi, Rivers, Delta, Borno, Bayelsa, Oyo, Kaduna, Kwara, Bauchi, Niger, Cross River and FCT competed in 15 events at the competition.

Each gold medalist were rewarded with N100,000; Silver 70,000; and Bronze 50,000, along with certificates for all participants.

The competition which is the 8th edition was witnessed by officials from the International Canoe Federation (ICF), African Canoe confederation, The Nigerian Navy, NRSCF and Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, among others. (NAN)