Dare hails UFC Champion Kamaru over title defence





The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated the ‘Nigerian nightmare’ Kamaru Usman for successfully defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) welterweight crown on Sunday.

Usman beat his opponent Colby Covington by unanimous decision in the UFC 268 rematch in New York. The Auchi born fighter had won the first fight by a fifth round knockout.

Dare said the exploits of Usman should be an encouragement to the Nigerian youth that with hard work, focus, discipline and determination they can rule the world.

He urged the World Champion to continue his drive at providing facilities for the promotion and development of the sport in Nigeria.

Related

No tags for this post.