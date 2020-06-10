Dare inaugurates 13-man committee for Nat’l stadium Lagos

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has set up a 13-member task force committee on the rehabilitation of National Stadium Lagos.

The task force is headed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Gabriel Aduda with 21 days mandate to submit their reports.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee, Mr. Sunday Dare said the committee has a mandate to bring back the lost glory of the edifice.

“The National Stadium, Lagos holds a lot of fond memories for our sportsmen and citizens at large. We shall no longer allow our infrastructure to lie waste.

The Moshood Abiola, Ahmadu Bello, Awolowo National Stadiums shall be put to best use. Abuja and Kaduna are at advanced stage, Lagos has approval for concession. Before the process is complete, we need to restore sanity to the place.

“So, the work of the task force is cut out. In the past, we had interlopers, now it is going to be fixed to serve our teeming youth. The task force will carry out its assignment according to the law of the land.”

The terms of reference of the committee include; carry out audit of approved tenants, verify details of tenancy agreement, come up with list of all approved and unapproved physical structures and approved construction, list of all squatters and their business, investigate staff of the Ministry who allow the presence of the squatters, carry out a detailed analysis of all revenue generated at the stadium and take inventory of all shops and businesses within the stadium premises.