Dare: Minister good at sports development



Past ministers of sports development had at different times/points influenced employments that favour their children, relatives and persons they wish will emulate their invisible and unrealistic visions and projects.

But Greed, Greed, Greed takes the credit of their years of vain glory and decorates their tenure with rubbished uncredited remarks. Those they employed with the hope of continuity soon realize that there is and was never proper foundation for them to build on.

Some of these youths come from different geo-political zones and cut across different religious faith. As late Sonny Okusun asked ‘Where do we go from here’. Suffice it to say that the Bible answers this question by saying that “only TRUTH and above all things LOVE will make one free from imposed bondage”.

Its only in this part of the country that we have business Men’s Fellowship that are not believers. While the youths look up to the sunrise on their mark to start a race from a point, our past ministers of sports continue to confuse us with actions that signpost “do as it looks not as it should be”.

However, the current Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, seems to have come with a different mentality as he has been trying to walk the talk and be different. He must find a way of hearing from everyone, even those who would be considered inconsequential. The minister in all his actions and inactions must not lose sight of the fact that time reveals all things with people keeping records.

The Holy Writ says ” A man shall eat good by the fruit of his mouth: but the soul of the transgressors shall eat violence” (Prov 13;2). I stand to be corrected, the minister has not exhibited traces of power drunkenness in his visible dealings since assumption of office, but he should watch out for panegyrics that are likely to influence his reactions,and possibly lead to distractions,given that many see him as intelligent, and focused with achievable projects that are remarkable.

His decision to throw his weight behind the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, (AFN) to quickly redress the anti-doping issue that rubbed off negatively on Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Games and their choice for Dr. Ken Anugweje to manage their anti-doping and medical commission is commendable and necessary brilliant idea in administration of sports development and a good way to start for Tonobok Okowa-led AFN.

Sincere change can really change things and proffer peace. It is interesting to note that tribe and religion were not considered for a quick decision that needed remedy at that time but rather, competence and redemption of the image of the country, which was the first Priority.Moreover the need to calm the athletes, whose dreams had been shattered and had to be oiled again for them to respond to national call next time.

It is a fact that Dare and his Permanent Secretary Engr. Nebeolise Anako are from different professions and may not have completely acquainted themselves with the technicalities, sleeplessness and other big challenges associated with major sporting activities nor firmly grasped the tricks and unexpected International hidden politics.

Yet in a short while, with their formidable team, they worked effectively with “their made to know” ability to ensure that every needed logistics that will enhance the qualification of our athletes for the Olympics/Paralympics Games were achieved including ensuring the athletes travel on time ahead of the games.

Both the minister and his permanent Secretary have in a short time initiated projects that are beneficial to the youth,s which include the athletes. Most importantly, is the ADOPT-AN-ATHLETE initiative,which has been lauded both by critics and friends alike.

The minister and his team who have witnessed this global media event – the Olympics should at this point be bringing their acquired knowledge gathered from their outing home and close their ears to some failed persons whom the glory of productivity have departed from.

The minister should also at this time that he is initiating purposeful projects borrow ideas that have enhanced other people’s success to add colour to his. His administration needs clear standing mirror to tidy make-ups and brighten the colours he has chosen to make the youths more attractive as well as make his objectives a point of reference.

Plato, a philosopher, said that “For whom the gods want to kill, they first make mad”. No failed man accepts defeat easily. Every external and internal attacks in time of restructuring sports is only but a distraction.

I join supporters of good governance to plead with the minister to source for companies and NGOs to contract our athletes in order to commence preparation for the next Olympics. AFN’s new succession decorated with experienced elites is a clarion call to other federations to encourage credible persons that will make the country proud in any aspect of their sporting engagements.

Nwokorie is press officer, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.