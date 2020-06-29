Dare mourns Ajimobi

Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has expresed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi who pased away on Thursday at age of 70.

According to Dare, “The passing of my elder brother, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is both untimely and tragic. He served the good people of Oyo for so long. We wanted him to use his experience to guide us through trying times. Sadly, dusk came too early and we must bid goodnight. Sun re, Aare of Ibadan!

“My prayers and thoughts are with the family, and the good people of Oyo State. His death is numbling saddening, but we must submit to the will of God who gives life and takes it when he wills.May his soul rest in peace,” Dare concluded.

Ajimobi reportedly died following his admission in a Lagos hospital due to complications from an undisclosed ailment.

He was a two term Governor of Oyo State under the APC. He was named as the Caretaker National Chairman of the ruling APC following the suspension of Adams Oshiomole by the Court of Appeal.