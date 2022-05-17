Dare prioritising grassroots sports development, Auwulu hails new basketball initiative in Nigeria

With the lastest grassroots initiative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Abubakar Auwulu has showered encomiums on the Sports Minister Sunday Dare for conceiving the Secondary School Basketball Championships.

Dr Abubakar said the move was one that prioritises grassroot sports development, which is critical for national sports development.

Abubakar, the Principal of Namman secondary school, Kano said, “With the abundance of talents in the country, most lying fallow, it’s expedient to take basketball and sports in general to this basic level. It would provide an avenue for talents to be spotted from each geo-political zone.

“My school has a team already and this opportunity will be massive for them, just like other schools.

“The sports minister has shown that he is grassroots-oriented. The last time out, we had the Principal’s Cup, which we participated in. Now basketball is in the fore.

“If we continue in this manner, alot of talents will be unearthed across different sports. This would boost local players discovery and help create healthy competition with those coming from abroad. The Minister has done well and we can not wait for this to start.”

The sports minister had announced that the Secondary School Basketball Initiative will be taken to all geo-political zones to give every part an opportunity to play, with the zonal representatives making it to the national contest, in Lagos or Abuja .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

