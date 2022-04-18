Dariye, Nyame: Pardon implies failure of anti- corruption war – Group 

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria(MMWG) has kicked against the state pardon granted two former governors, Joshua Dariye of Plateau state and Rev. Jolly Nyame of Taraba state.

The group described the state pardon granted the former governors as sign of failure of the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and a bad precedence.

In a statement signed by its chief missioner, Sheikh Abu Sheriff, the MMWG stated that by the federal government’s decision, the anti-corruption fight of Buhari’s aministration has “crumbled” and corruption has been “endorsed” as part of governing process.

It said that there is no basis for government to retain other criminals in the correctional centers across the country, when it has released those who stole billions of naira and rendered the nation’s economy comatose.

On the face-off between members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU) and the federal government, the group noted that unfulfiled promises by the government since 2009 is the main cause of the dispute between the two.