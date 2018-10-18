Dasukigate: $40 million meant for execution of assignment, Jonathan’s cousin admits

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s Cousin, Robert Aziboala, yesterday

admitted that he received the sum of $40million from the former National

Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki for the purpose of carrying out an

assignment

Aziboala, while being led in evidence in chief by his counsel, Goddy Uche

SAN, told the court that the money was for the execution of an “assignment”

giving to him by the former National Security Adviser.

He said that when the assignment was given to him, he opened an account

with his two companies, Darkata -One-Plus Reserved account, were the

$40million was released by the NNPC on the directive of the former NSA.

“If the 40million Dollars was not meant for an assignment, I would have

returned it back because I have ample of integrity in me which has been

exhibited severally in my dealings with people” Aziboala stated before the

trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba.

He explained that between 2007/2008, the late General Andrew Azazi, the

then Chief Defence and later Chief of General Staff was well conversant

with his activities in Niger Delta.

“General Azazi approached me and asked if there was any assistance I could

offer in a bid to curb militancy, oil bunkering, spillages, kidnapping and

other environmental challenges in the Niger Delta.

“I held several discussions with General Azazi, and incidentally, in 2010,

Goodluck Jonathan took over as President and appointed him the National

Security Adviser.

“Azazi asked if there was anything I could do in respect of the oil

spillage, bunkering and other clandestine activities going on in the Niger

Delta, and I said yes.

“I took risk and went into the creeks to help Nigeria checkmate the issue

of oil spillage, pipeline vandalism, oil bunkering etc.

“I won’t call Tompolo, Asari Dokubo etc militants but people I have close

affinity with. They are my friends and I reach them anytime.

“If you go to the Niger Delta, illegal refineries known as (Kpo-Fire) are

littered everywhere and I had the responsibility to discuss with those

involved in the illegal refineries to back down and engage in better and

genuine businesses.

“By 2013, the challenge of pipeline blow out, oil spillage, bunkering,

Kpo-Fire etc escalated.

To show the enormity of the challenge, Aziboala recalled that during one of

the presidential media chats 2013, President Jonathan spent 10minutes of

one hour interview to speak on illegal oil mining in the Niger Delta and

its dire consequences to Nigerians.

“As part of his hand over, General Azazi told the National Security Adviser

Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd) of my assistance in reducing some of the vices in

the Niger Delta.

“In Nigeria today, any security personnel posted to the region, suddenly

become rich and owns a car. The problems in the Niger Delta lingered

because those in charge of security who held several meetings with

President Jonathan on how to solve the problems had no solution.

“So, Dasuki intervened and asked me to help because nobody does oil

bunkering in this country without involving Niger Delta people.

“After interfacing with Dasuki, a civil response to oil bunkering was

adopted as a strategy, and I am sure, it was in 2013 that the former NSA

started looking for resources to tackle the challenge.

“It was for this reason that the then NSA released through NNPC, 1billion

Dollars to provide scientific way of tackling oil theft in the Niger Delta.

He said two main contracts were awarded for this purpose to two different

Israeli companies, Rony Dueke and Yuvil Levi.

“They got the contract from the money released by NNPC. Rony Dueke is

building a command and control centre Abuja, a project that monitors the

entire Niger Delta.

“While the Israelis are building the command centre based on a

substatantive contract, Dasuki asked me to take resources and assist in the

interim by going to the Niger Delta to water the grounds.

“We requested and got a letter to that effect, as well as demands for 10

percent total amount for the assignment, which was given.

“We did the assignment diligently and in all honesty, from our

interventions, Nigeria saved 300,000 barrels of oil per day.

The trial has since been adjourned to December 4, 5, 6 and 7 for further

hearing.

