Data is key to supporting policies to address socio-economic challenges – Kale

Data remains a critical tool for supporting policies addressing socio-economic challenges like poverty and unemployment in Nigeria. Dr. Yemi Kale, the immediate past Statistician-General of the Federation and Director-General of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has said.

He made this point while expressing his views on “Data and Economic Development in Nigeria”.

According to Kale, data spotlights sectors with high-performance standards and those that seem to be lagging. Policymakers, analysts, academicians, investors, professionals, and students can draw from data to make intelligent decisions.

He said economies across the globe require data to plan effectively for economic development. Part of the challenge in Nigeria is that policies are designed without integrating data reports.

In a statement made available by Proshare, Kale noted that data helps reveal the economy’s structure and highlights areas that could attract domestic or foreign investments.

On the issue of strengthening institutions in Nigeria, he said public sector leaders should follow the mandate of their respective ministry, department or agency (MDA) to function effectively.

Speaking from his experience at the NBS, Dr. Kale stressed the need for government officials to concentrate on their jobs, block all distractions and avoid political interference.