Data mapping key to Diaspora Commission’s mandate – Dabiri-Erewa



The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said secured access to active and reliable data would help in the collation, processing, and publishing of accurate statistical information for development purposes.

A press statement by NIDCOM Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Monday in Abuja, disclosed that Dabiri-Erewa made the assertion at the flag-off of the Virtual Diaspora Data Mapping Town Hall Meeting for Liberia and Sierra Leone in Abuja.

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu, read in part, “The NIDCOM boss believes that the Diaspora data mapping registration is aimed at creating skills mapping of Nigerians in the diaspora for effective management of human and capital resources embeded in Nigeria.

“She added that the scheme is of utmost importance to the Commission towards enhancing contacts with Diaspora Nigerians in information dissemination and coordination.”

According to the commission’s chairman/CEO, “If we don’t know where you are, what you are doing, how can we come in when we are needed?”

The statement further disclosed that, “Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, Amb. Zubairu Dada, represented by Amb. Nasir Aminu (International Organisations Department), commended the amazing feats the commission has achieved so far.

“He stated that there are enormous benefits for registering in the NiDCOM Diaspora Portal particularly for remittances, investment and other purposes such as crises management in case of an emergency situation that will require quick evacuation among others.”

Odu noted that, “Giving details of the programme, NIDCOM’s Head of Technology Transfer and Innovation, (TTI), Hon. Abdulrahman Terab, explained that the Diaspora data mapping is a process of acquiring information about Nigerians in the diaspora through online registration, obtain basic demographics for the purpose of planning, engagement and development.

“Terab further listed the common types of data needed in the Diaspora Data Mapping to include social demographic characteristics, locations and addresses, contacts, duration in the diaspora, among other variables.”

Similarly, “Nigerian Ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Odudigbo Godfrey, and Nigerian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Amb. Henry Omaku, commended NIDCOM chairman/CEO for the initiative to help engage, involve, monitor and track Nigerians across the globe for meaningful development in Nigeria.

“They envoys agreed to carry out massive sensitisation and awareness in Libera and Sierra Leone respectively.”

Also, NIDO, President, Sierra Leone, Mr. Abiodun Oyebola, and NIDO, President, Liberia, Mr.ThankGod McDonald Iriruaga, were appreciative of the efforts of NIDCOM chairman/CEO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the federal government in rescuing and evacuating Nigerians during the Ukraine-Russian war and intervening in Diaspora matters globally.”

