Data now life of businesses – NEPZA boss

The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, has said data “is now the life of businesses,” and thumbed up efforts being made to support data protection in the nation’s digital economy.

According a press statement issued Friday by the Authority’s head of corporate communications, Martins Odeh, the MD said this when the National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, visited him in Abuja.

It indicated that NEPZA and NDPB had agreed to create awareness on the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

It added that the NEPZA boss noted that creating awareness of NDPR in the Free Trade Zones would drive the country’s digital economy.

“We are excited that this Bureau was established by the president to support data protection in our digital economy. Data is now the life of businesses and we must do everything to ensure its sustainable development.

“Everything we want to do depends on data processing. We pledge to support this effort at the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) where we can have substantial private sector participation.

“Our advice, however, is that the Bureau should make compliance inexpensive and breaches highly prohibitive,” he said.

In his remarks, the NDPB expressed joy over NEPZA’s readiness to activate partnership of zones’ operators with the agency, saying the move would bolster investments in data businesses and protection in the country.

“The active implementation of the NDPR began in 2019 and by 2020, 630 data controllers filed an NDPR compliance audit report. The figure increased by almost 100 per cent in 2021 with about 1,230 audit filings,” he said.

According to him, over 8000 jobs were created and the cumulative earnings in the sector was also over N4 billion.