Dates National Principals Cup finals announced

March 10, 2021 Editorial IV Sports 0



The National Finals of the Principal’s Cup earlier scheduled for April 1st- 5th will now take place from March 27th- 31st.

According to the Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Dr. Ademola Are” This change became necessary as we do not want distractions for the writing their exams. The exams of the must be given priority, we don’t want the matches too close to their exams so that they concentrate. Sports and must go side by side and we want to always strike the right balance.”

Meanwhile, State champions have emerged in most of the states as the event gathers momentum nationwide.
State was among the first state to conclude the event with Thomas Adewunmi Comprehensive College (TAICO) defeating Lasoju Comprehensive High School, Ilorin by a lone goal in the final played on Wednesday morning at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

TAICO secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Government High School, Ilorin with Kamaldeen Jelili scoring a brace with the other goals from Abdulganiyu Ibrahim and Abdulwahab Muktar completing the routing.

In State, Zarumai Model School, Minna secured a 1-0 pipping of Day , Maitube at the Maryam Babaginda Minna playground to secure a place in the zonal finals.

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*