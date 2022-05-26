Dauda Lawal emerges as Zamfara PDP gov’ship candidate 

A former banker, Dr Dauda Lawal has secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest for Zamfara governorship in 2023.

Speaking to newsmen, the chairman electoral committee sent by the national headquarters of PDP, Mal. Adamu Maina Waziri shortly after announcing the result of the primary, described the election as peaceful.

Blueprint observed that four aspirants contested in the polls; Dr. Ibrahim Shehu Bakauye, Wadatau Madawaki, Hafiz Usman Nahuche and Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare.

Waziri explained that, Dr Ibrahim Shehu Bakauye got 5 votes, Wadatau Madawaki, 3 votes, Hafiz Usman Nahuche 0, while Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare polled 432 votes, respectively.

He also described the election as peaceful and commended members of PDP and entire delegates who participated in the election for their morality and respect to the rules of law.

Meanwhile, few hours to the conduct of the PDP governorship primaries in Zamfara state, the former Zamfara state deputy governor, Barr. Mahadi Aliyu Gusau withdrew from the contest.

The media aide to the former deputy governor, Hon. Umar Game Game, disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint via telephone.

Game Game stated that the former deputy governor stepped down for Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare following the directive given to him by his father, Gen. Aliyu Muhammad Gusau.

Blueprint observed that Gen. Gusau, who served as national security adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo is a PDP stalwart not only in Zamfara state but the country as a whole.

Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare was the Executive Vice President, Public Sector (North) of First Bank Plc and held several management positions within the bank sector.

