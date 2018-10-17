Dauda Lawal : When service politics lost out to party politics

ABDULRAHMAN A. ABDULRAUF writes on the recent decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission to show Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress a ‘red card’, and barred it from contesting the state and national offices in 2019, vis-a-vis a seeming lost opportunity.

Like most other states, the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress was enmeshed in fiery politicking which accompanied the party’s primaries. And like any political contest, there was horse-trading mixed with high-level intrigues, which led to some relative peace in the concerned states.

However, the party had a herculean task resolving the imbroglio that characterised the exercise in Zamfara, with all stakeholders, including the state governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, refusing to shift ground. While the governor insisted on his Commissioner for Finance, Mukhtar Shehu, his deputy, Ibrahim Wakala, Kabiru Marafa, a federal lawmaker, Dauda Lawal and other aspirants countered.

INEC’s deadly blow

Dealing the deadly below, in a letter addressed to Zamfara APC, and signed by the acting secretary of the commission, Okechukwu Ndeche, the Independent National Electoral Commission noted that by its timetable released, all primary elections should have been between August 18 and October 7, 2018, but the party failed to conduct any in the state.

The commission said: “However, report received from our office in Zamfara State shows that no primaries were conducted by your party in the state, notwithstanding that our officials were fully mobilised and deployed.”

“Consequently, based on the provisions of Sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission does not expect that your party will submit names of any candidates from Zamfara State.

“For clarity, our position, therefore, is that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be fielding candidates for the Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Zamfara State for the 2019 general election,” INEC added.

The effects

And with that decision, the ambition of all aspiring individuals for the aforementioned positions, at least for now, appears halted.

However, it is important to say here that the end to the myriad of challenges, including security, faced by the state, is far from sight.

Interestingly, one of such persons who would have provided such leadership at this time in the life of the state, is a former banker and budding philanthropist, Dauda Lawal, who strongly believes in service politics as against party politics.

Lawal, a former executive director, public sector group of First Bank, is so pained and passionate about stopping the slide in his state. The 53-year-old political science graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, never hides his intention to better the lots of an average Zamfara indigene.

“After I retired from banking, I set up my own business and was happily pursuing it until I started getting calls from delegates, traditional rulers, youth and women representatives, representatives from people with disabilities and religious groups including members of the APC, asking me to come and serve the people of Zamfara.

“The reason for the clamour is simple; from the first day I started earning money, a part of it has always been put into the service of Zamfara people. I helped make hospitals better; I have built classrooms and provided a conducive atmosphere for learning. I have built even roads in Zamfara. So, people were of the opinion that if as a private citizen, I can do all of that, then it means that as a governor, I would do even better,” Lawal says of his venturing into politics.

Explaining further, the former banker, says, “to be honest with you, for a very long time, I resisted their calls because you all know how politics can be. I am not a professional politician, but a private sector person, but in the end, I looked at the situation of my people, and essentially needed to answer these calls so that we can collectively work to build a better state.

“Many of those that called me to serve are long term members of the APC for so many years, so they know what they saw in me. However, this is not to dismiss the importance and contributions of dedicated party members. I believe this is a joint effort and this is something that we will succeed at, collectively. In the end, whether I joined APC early or late, the purpose of politics is development and progress, and I am very glad that so many people think I have what it takes to deliver.”

‘APC still party of choice’

Problematic as the APC appears, the calm-looking politician still believes the party remains his choice. “I decided to join APC because I looked at all the parties and I felt that of all of them, APC aligned best with my passion for service and since my decision to run is not about party politics but service politics. APC focuses a lot on the people, and that is my passion. Therefore, there could only be one choice for me – the APC.”

He is of the view that “the issues facing Zamfara are huge. We need a candidate that has the requisite skills, knowledge and service orientation to rescue Zamfara from the precipice. We need a candidate that will give the children and citizens a shot at a better and decent future in which they won’t be in a perpetual cycle of poverty and insecurity.

“We want to become the leading state in Nigeria. With the resources at our disposal, this is not a pipe dream, but it does require proper planning and the harnessing of all that we have by a leader whose first and only reason for seeking office is service to his people. I am that leader.”

According to him, leadership in today’s Zamfara “is about providing leadership and service to a community on the verge of total destruction. My track record for service to the people of Zamfara, even when I was a private citizen, speaks for itself.”

“Security is my first priority. Without security, every other aspect of our lives cannot fall into place. The insecurity in Zamfara today is fuelled by poverty, under-development and a general feeling of hopelessness. A large chunk of the crime in our community is perpetuated by us and by that, I mean our people, our children. We are the perpetrators, we are the victims.”

Lawal also demonstrates a firm grasp of the economic dilemma of the people , and outlines how he seeks to nip this in the bud.

“Part of the challenge here is to bring back those good glories in terms of reviving the textile industry, if we are able to revive the textile industry which used to be the largest employer of labour in the state and there will be a value chain in that regard, because if the textile industry is working, the ginneries will also be functioning.

“We have about 10 to 15 ginneries in Gusau which are idle now because the textile is not functional. So you can imagine if the textile industry is functioning, it means all those 15 ginneries and more will be functional and that will provide employment for the people as well as revenue for the government,” the governorship aspirant further submits.

Zamfara as victim of bad leadership

To be clear, Zamfara, in reality, suffers from only one problem -bad governance. Every issue that dogs this state and its population can be traced to the curse of having successive governments who deliberately ‘governed’ for themselves instead of serving the general population,” so pontificates Kadaria Ahmed, a journalist and television host personality.

Adding further, the former BBC journalist insists that “any party that truncates the people’s right to choose those who will lead them in the name of anointing a successor should forget about winning elections in 2019.

“The situation in Zamfara is now desperate and its distressed people will do whatever it takes to unshackle themselves from failed leaders who want to continue governing by proxy. Zamfara will thrive again and if this means giving political ‘godfathers’ a bloody nose, so be it!”

Lost opportunity?

Giving the ego battle that characterised the APC primaries in the state therefore, the chances of the likes of Lawal to effect a change in leadership in the ‘Shari’ah’ state, is lost but certainly not forever.

And where this leaves the people is better seen than imagined.

As things stand, the APC might be on its way to the court for an interpretation of INEC’s position. And except the court decides otherwise, Zamfara might have lost an opportunity and denied of a process to get one of the state’s best in leadership.

It is however hoped that Lawal and his likes in the state, must soldier on and continue to positively contribute to making live more meaningful to the people, irrespective of whether they are successful in their political aspiration or not. For them, it is believed, the future holds greater promises.

