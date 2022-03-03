Daura Emirate to honour Adamawa’s Chidama





Daura Emirate in Katsina state under the leadership of Alhaji Dr. Umar Faruk Umar has penned down one of Adamawa’s Illustrious sons, Pharmacist Jesse Chidama, for the conferment of the traditional title of Farin Ganin Daura.

In a letter presented to him on Thursday day, Umar said Chidama is a man with multiple identities as a good Nigerian whose passion for humanity is extended to his emirate.

The letter signed by Danejin Daura, Abdulmumuni Salihu, on behalf of the emirate council secretary, said the humane disposition of Chidama in providing school fees for the less privileged, empowering women and youth, and meeting the needs of many communities, necessitated the conferment of the traditional title.

Chidama, who is an aspirant for the House of Representatives (Gombi/Hong, Adamawa state), has his value chain for humanity across many parts of Nigeria.

Responding to the honour, Abbo Sadiq, who received the letter in Abuja on behalf of Chidama, said the title is one of its kind as it will foster unity between Adamawa and Daura Emirate.

He said Chidama is truly holding the future of the constituency having his tentacles spread across many parts of the country, adding that he is the best for them come 2023.

“This man has not been elected, yet he is doing much more than those we voted into power. If a first class emir with historic traditional leadership can give this rare honour to this promising young man, I’m sure he will deliver good representation for our people.

“I imagine how well he will represent us having been identified as the best to be so honored with this special Award by the Emir of Daura. I’m sure he will do his best to protect our interest in the National Assembly.” Abbo said.

The turbanning, which will hold at a later date is expected attract dignitaries people from far and near.