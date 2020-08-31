Daura transportation varsity ready Sept 2021, FG assures

Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that the University of Transportation Daura will be completed by September 2021.

Amaechi made this disclosure on Saturday in Daura, Katsina state when he embarked on maiden inspection tour of the ongoing project.

In a press statement issued in Abuja by his director of press, Eric Ojiekwe, Amaechi explained that the brain behind the $50 million university was to acquire technology needed to operate the railway system currently being built by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) when the Chinese withdraw.

While fielding questions from journalists, the minister further informed that to complement the fact that the Chinese government is building the university free of charge, Technics Engineering Architectural Marketing (TEAM) has also promised to provide all the consultancy needed for the project.

Though not in the original plan, the minister directed the contractors to include the building of a primary and secondary school in the masterplan to cater for schooling needs of the families who will be working there.

The minister later paid courtesy call on the Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, and the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq Umar, where he appreciated the state government and the Daura Emirate for their benevolence in donating acres of land for the university.

Responding, the governor thanked the minister for the enormous project, which according to him, portends limitless opportunities for his people and promised to provide security and support in whatever form to ensure the project becomes a reality.

In the same vein, Emir of Daura in his remark appreciated the Minister for his dedication and also pledged his support for the realisation of this project.