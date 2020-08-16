Daura’s views on zoning contentious – Ozichukwu Chukwu

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) former National Vice Chairman South-east, Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, in this interview with EMEKA NZE speaks on the polity, agitation for a president of Igbo extraction, worsening security situation and sundry issues. Excerpts

Reaction on Mamman Daura’s statement on zoning

I am surprised that Daura will say what we said, unless he is trying to pull our legs to see what reactions will follow. Mamman Daura is a thorough breed educated man. When the 2nd Republic came, he was one of those who conceived zoning arrangement or rotational power in Shagari days.

For me, if there is any time zoning is required it’s now. He is talking of competent leaders, no matter how you look at it, no part of the country has monopoly of competent leaders. We only need political will to ensure we do what is right and go to any political zone and get the right person without minding religious, political, ideological affiliations and conflicts or contradictions, to make us get a balanced leadership.

There must be global criteria for value and selection to ensure you get the best person. I will rather urge him to review his thought. The experience we had in the past years does not justify his thought, let it also go round to avoid crisis.

Readiness of South-east for president

It is not a South-east thing; it is looking for a president from the Igbo extraction. But the person has to be national in character, action, and from the South-east. The person is not going to work for the South-east, but Nigeria. We have to get a competent person. No, they are everywhere, there is no state or region that is lacking competent leaders.

There are so many people that can do the job. I will rather talk about capacity, character and political knowledge. Those who are looking for power do not consider wealth. We should not encourage money bags who have stolen from the commonwealth.

Most of the people you see going about agitating will contribute nothing. Those who are genuine do not flaunt it. It is for us to look out for or fish out those people. Look out for people that have the track record. You don’t railroad yourself into performance and achievement, what we are suffering today is because of this.

Ohaneze’s position on agitation for president

I don’t want to get Ohaneze involved because it is not a political party. It is not for Ohaneze to dictate which political party, but it should be proud to encourage all aspirants as worthy sons and daughters. It is not for Ohaneze to say he or she must come from the PDP or APC. The Ohaneze should set up code of conduct for those aspiring to lead.

You define party but character, so Ohaneze has a great task. Remember that Ohaneze is not static, it has done very well. It is trying to aggregate and bring every person in. Chief Nnia Nwodo has done very well considering the circumstances in which he is working.

Chief Nnia Nwodo’s alleged plan to beg northern power brokers to accept him as presidential candidate in 2023

Well, I don’t attend Ohaneze meetings, I met him by chance. I will tell you that Nwodo I know cannot do that. Twice he was nominated minister and he left with nothing. I have not heard that he is one of those aspiring for the presidency, you know people can blackmail, but he has what it takes to lead Nigeria. I think that Nwodo is sufficiently equipped to appreciate his environment. In what capacity is he going to the North as PDP or APC person?

Readiness of other Nigerian to entrust presidency on the South-east

If there are people who are patriotic and nationalistic it is the Igbo. The Igbo built Nigeria. I don’t go with that prejudice. I was one of those who went to the North to teach when the war ended and they didn’t kill us. They married our daughters who are in the position to poisoned them butt they did not. There had been so many things people are saying to prejudice the Igbo, but you can’t compete with the Igbo in terms of industry and adventure.

Solution to killings by suspected herdsmen

Dialogue, education and enlightenment are key in addressing the situation. These herdsmen have no training and character, but I don’t believe that every Northerner subscribes to the killings. If the president decides that we can manage that it will stop.

It is not late for the president to correct all these things. Some people in government are complacent in the killings. The president has a responsibility to stop these likings, because the bulk stops on his table.

Senatorial bye-election for Imo North (Okigwe)

Well everybody has a right to aspire, what they do is when they aspire, then they can contest. You can’t stop anybody to aspire, what you can ask is their competence? I came from that place. The APC did not win it in 2019, but the PDP. What is important is to look at the character of the aspirants. They have to go to Okigwe zone and do an audit from 1999 till now to know how many contracts had been awarded by the federal government and the Niger Delta development Commission (NDDC).

These are critical factors, then ask who has the money meant for the local governments? I know the number of roads that was awarded, none of them was constructed. I agree and I’m convinced that this one should go to Okigwe Local government because they have been denied in the last election, even though Ehime Mbano is saying they should be allowed to complete Senator Athan Achonu’s tenure.