David Imoh’s murder: Alleged ex-DSS staff account false, malicious, says Service

…Fingers separatist groups seeking to ignite ethno-religious conflict

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked claims by one Adio Oluwole Bashir, an alleged former staff of the Service on the murder of a Sound Engineer, David Imoh, by suspected commercial motorcyclists also known as okada riders, on May 12, 2022, at Lekki, Lagos state.

Bashir, in a publication which has gone viral, titled: The Burning of David Imoh by Hausa and Fulani Okada Riders: The Grand Cover Up By The Nigerian State, claimed he

desert the DSS after 13 years of service over alleged gross manipulation of evidence in the investigation of Imoh’s death and his subsequent deployment to the North-east.

However, DSS, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a press statement, Monday in Abuja, dismissed the publication stating: “The DSS, hereby, dismisses the online publication authored by one Adio Oluwole Bashir who purported to be a former staff of the Service.

“Bashir claimed to have led the team that arrested suspected killers of David Imoh, a sound engineer allegedly murdered on May 12, 2022, at Lekki, Lagos state. He further alleged that the suspects who were of Hausa origin were exchanged with Christians.

“Consequently, the Service states that Bashir is neither a serving nor retired staff on its roll. Besides, his writing style and use of paraphernalia gave him out as fake and an impostor.

“Findings have, however, revealed that his aim is to ignite an ethno-religious conflict. His co-conspirators are elements of separatist groups who are desirous of achieving the same objective as well as pitting security agencies against one another.”

According the Spokesperson, “The Lagos State Police Command has issued an unambiguous statement on the entire episode. The Command’s clarification should guide public understanding of what actually transpired.

“Dragging the DSS, which never participated in the operation at Lekki, into his skewed account exposes the lies and intentions of Adio Oluwole Bashir and his cohorts.

“The DSS wishes to state that the write-up is completely false and frowns at the calculated effort to use its name for malicious purposes. It therefore requests the public to disregard the misleading narrative.

“The Service also warns those bent on throwing the country into violence to retrace their steps and give peace a chance. While it reaffirms its commitment to continue to work with sister agencies to ensure lasting peace in the country, it will also not hesitate to bring to book those determined to break the law.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

