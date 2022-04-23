David Mark greets Ortom @ 61

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has congratulated Benue state Governor Dr Samuel Ortom on his 61st birthday.

Senator Mark in his goodwill message to the governor on Saturday, urged him to sustain the peace and unity of the people of the state.

He praised Ortom’s indomitable spirit in defense of the state so far and told him to remain resolute saying “the security and welfare of our citizens is paramount and must not be compromised.”

Mark also told Ortom to ensure that the principle of fairness, equity and justice is upheld at all times in the administration of the state.

“You will continue to enjoy the loyalty and support of the people of the state if you maintain balance, fairness, equity and justice in affairs of the state,” he admonished the governor

He reminded Ortom of the need to bequeath a legacy of peace and unity which has characterised his leadership so far in order to further cement the bonds of brotherhood among the various ethnic groups in the state just as he wished the governor good health, wisdom and courage in the years to come.

Share this:



Telegram

Print

Tweet

WhatsApp

