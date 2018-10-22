David Mark’s daughter dumps PDP, accuses party of impunity

Displeased with the outcome of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
primaries in Benue state, the daughter of former President of the
Senate, David Mark, has announced her defection from the party over
what she described as, “severe fraud and manipulations” that took
place during the party’s primary election in the state.
Mrs. Blessing Onuh, who is a former Secretary for Social Development,
had contested for the House of Representatives seat for Otukpo/Ohimini
federal constituency during the primaries.
Her exit from the PDP was disclosed in a press statement by her
campaign organisation, yesterday in Otukpo.
The statement signed by her Campaign Coordinator, Dr Vincent Odey,
said the former scribe of social development, can no longer continue
to stay in a party which does not believe in the principles that
define democracy and where few men easily upturn the decisions of the
majority for their personal interest.
“A situation in which a delegate list was used to conduct governorship
primaries that produced Samuel Ortom as governorship flagbearer and
same list was fraudulently changed few days later just because the
delegates won’t vote for a preferred senatorial candidate is the
height of political manipulation and subversion of the will of the
people,” the organisation said.
The statement further said that, “after the delegate list was changed
and all delegates who voted in the governorship primary days ago were
shut out of the venue by security men and thugs , Mrs.l Blessing Onuh
and most candidates left the Makurdi venue, returned to Otukpo and did
not participate in the sham primary election.
According to the campaign director, “The reason why the election could
not hold in Benue South Senatorial District as directed by the party’s
national leadership but was shifted to Markudi was because the party
faithful insisted that the genuine delegates must decide those who
emerged flag bearers and not few Abuja politicians, who over the years
have sustained their grip on power in Benue South with federal might,
manipulations and persistent intimidation.
“Most of those, who carried out this rape on democracy, are fully
aware that Mrs. Blessing Onuh is the grass root mobiliser that had
over the years worked tirelessly to ensure PDP’s victory at the
grassroot in Benue South senatorial district.
“We challenge them to campaign on the street of Otukpo as well as
other communities to test their popularity.”
