David Mark’s daughter dumps PDP, accuses party of impunity

Displeased with the outcome of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

primaries in Benue state, the daughter of former President of the

Senate, David Mark, has announced her defection from the party over

what she described as, “severe fraud and manipulations” that took

place during the party’s primary election in the state.

Mrs. Blessing Onuh, who is a former Secretary for Social Development,

had contested for the House of Representatives seat for Otukpo/Ohimini

federal constituency during the primaries.

Her exit from the PDP was disclosed in a press statement by her

campaign organisation, yesterday in Otukpo.

The statement signed by her Campaign Coordinator, Dr Vincent Odey,

said the former scribe of social development, can no longer continue

to stay in a party which does not believe in the principles that

define democracy and where few men easily upturn the decisions of the

majority for their personal interest.

“A situation in which a delegate list was used to conduct governorship

primaries that produced Samuel Ortom as governorship flagbearer and

same list was fraudulently changed few days later just because the

delegates won’t vote for a preferred senatorial candidate is the

height of political manipulation and subversion of the will of the

people,” the organisation said.

The statement further said that, “after the delegate list was changed

and all delegates who voted in the governorship primary days ago were

shut out of the venue by security men and thugs , Mrs.l Blessing Onuh

and most candidates left the Makurdi venue, returned to Otukpo and did

not participate in the sham primary election.

According to the campaign director, “The reason why the election could

not hold in Benue South Senatorial District as directed by the party’s

national leadership but was shifted to Markudi was because the party

faithful insisted that the genuine delegates must decide those who

emerged flag bearers and not few Abuja politicians, who over the years

have sustained their grip on power in Benue South with federal might,

manipulations and persistent intimidation.

“Most of those, who carried out this rape on democracy, are fully

aware that Mrs. Blessing Onuh is the grass root mobiliser that had

over the years worked tirelessly to ensure PDP’s victory at the

grassroot in Benue South senatorial district.

“We challenge them to campaign on the street of Otukpo as well as

other communities to test their popularity.”

