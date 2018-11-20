David Mark’s daughter pulls 15,000 supporters to APGA

Daughter of former Senate President David Mark, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pulling 15,000 of her supporter out of the party to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) after securing the party’s ticket to run for Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue state.

A press statement by Reps candidate campaign organisation said Mrs Blessing Onuh was received by a large crowd of supporters at the brick-wall and later paid homage to the Ochi’ Idoma, HRM Elias Obekpa Ochi’Idoma and to seek for his blessings.

According to the statement, the traditional ruler described Onuh as the favourite candidate for Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency irrespective of the political platform, stating: “Blessing Onuh is my daughter in whom I’m well pleased.”

Addressing a crowd at the palace sports arena in Otukpo, the APGA candidate described the just concluded primaries of the PDP as the climax of injustice and impunity.

“We all know the circumstances that drove us from the PDP. It is a story of pains and regrets. The so-called primaries of the PDP in Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency and other parts of the state were a mirage.

“But we thank God that a truly progressive party like APGA gave us a platform to prove our worth. I can assure you that the good people of Otukpo/Ohimini will not cast their votes on the basis of political parties, but on performance and character.

“Our character and performance will speak for us on Election Day and no mega party will stop our moving train because we will crush them if they dare us,” she stated.

While interacting with journalists on the political implications of her decision to dump a political party that brought her father to limelight, Onuh said; “My family still remain my family and I love them all, but what you are witnessing today is a clarion call from my people who have stories to tell.

“The story of my people is that of neglect and deprivation. It is a story of dejection and lack of infrastructural development. They are beckoning on me to go and represent them in Abuja and bring back those dividends of democracy.”

Earlier, the Zone C chairman of APGA, Hon. Joseph Ogli, expressed gratitude that the party conducted peaceful primaries that produced what he described as “eligible candidates” for both House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

Some of Onuh’s supporters who spoke to our correspondent stated that with the enormous support she has gotten from all quarters, the APGA candidate is coasting to victory come 2019.