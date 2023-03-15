Davido deletes Instagram, Twitter posts

Popular Nigerian Afro pop singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has deleted many of his post on his verified Twitter and Instagram handles.

Davido deleted his profile photos with all the other posts.

The singer, who is the most followed African artiste on the photo and video sharing app, had over 4,500 posts before his latest move.

He however left only three posts on his Instagram page which holds pictures of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke who died on October 31, 2022.

Before this latest move by Davido, his lovers and well wishers, including celebrities have prayed and begged for his return to social media activities.

