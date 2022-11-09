Davido deletes posts, unfollows DJ Cuppy, Femi Otedola, other accounts on Instagram

Days after the death of only son, Ifeanyi, award-winning singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has visited his Instagram page.

Davido had totally stayed away from social media after the tragic death of his toddler who drowned in the pool at his residence in Banana Island on October 31.

Recent check on his page showed the Afrobeats super star deleted a few posts, including the one announcing his first fashion collection with sportswear giant; PUMA. The collection which features his signature quote, “We Rise By Lifting Others.”

He also deleted the post announcing his upcoming AWAY one-day musical concert scheduled to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 18 and others.

O.B.O also unfollowed Late Ifeanyi account, DJ Cuppy and Femi Otedola as the number dropped from 1,680 to 1,675 as at the time of filling this report.