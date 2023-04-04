Davido songs now most streamed in UK, Canada, France

Popular online streaming platform, Spotify, has announced that the songs of Afro pop singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido are most streamed in United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada and France.



Spotify’s Artiste and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, Victor Okpala, in a statement on Tuesday, said songs by Davido featured on over 10 million user-generated playlists on Spotify.



According to him, Davido’s fans appeal is hardly in doubt as the afrobeat star makes music that captures an elusive, exhilarating energy, and fans across the world have connected since his earliest releases.

“Data from Spotify shows that Davido is one of afrobeats’ biggest exports.

“While undoubtedly adored at home, the United States is the single largest market for Omo Baba Olowo’s (OBO) music, with the vast majority of his plays coming from outside Africa.

“The United Kingdom, Nigeria, Canada and France round out the top four countries where his music is streamed.

“Davido is one of afrobeats’ truly global stars, and we are honoured to play our role in sharing his art and ethos with his dedicated fans in Nigeria and around the world,” he said.



Okpala said that Spotify also promoted Davido’s ‘Timeless’ album on a billboard in New York’s Times Square, announcing the album to international audiences in one of the world’s most iconic public spaces.



He said the new release had been celebrated by fans and artistes alike, with many appreciating Davido’s ability to find cohesion within a body of work that plays host to diverse collaborators.

“Spotify is dedicated to showcasing the best of African content and talent, and providing a platform to connect with and grow global fan bases.

“Davido’s global reach is a testament to his talent and the vast power and access that streaming offers,” Okpala said.

