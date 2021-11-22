Davido’s N250m humanitarian gesture

It all started like a prank on November 17, 2021, when David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, tweeted, “If u know I’ve given you a hit song .. send me money”. Davido opened a Wema Bank account for this purpose and within the first 10 minutes he realised N7 million.In what appeared like a comedy, Davido kept calling out his friends, colleagues and fans telling them he needed N100 million to clear his newly acquired Rolls Roys from the port. In less than 24 hours, Davido realised over N150 million and over N200 million in less than two days.

Notwithstanding, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, Davido announced that he will use all the money realised for charity.

He said, “I am always passionate about giving back and helping people. In view of this, I am delighted to announce that all the funds received, totaling N200 million will be donated to orphanages across Nigeria as well as the Paroche Foundation. In addition, I will be making a personal donation of N50 million, bringing the total amount to N250 million.”

To ensure prudence, Davido, constituted a five-man disbursement committee, comprising Mrs Titi Adebayo (chairman), Professor Jonathan Nwosu (secretary) and Professor Yahana Joel of the Northern Nigeria Seventh Day Adventist Union Conference, Pastor Dr Oyalabu of the Spring Time Development Foundation and Professor Uloma Onuoha as members.

The committee is to work on the number of orphanages in Nigeria, determine their needs and share the funds accordingly. It was also noted that Wema Bank will be the official bank in charge of disbursement as they also played a vital role in making this a reality.

Davido reiterated that his goal is to do this funding every year to celebrate his birthday and also give back to the needy.

Let me at this point appreciate this Godly act of care and love for humanity demonstrated by Davido and encourage others to emulate him.

Qudus Owolola,Jabi, Abuja[email protected]



