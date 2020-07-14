Day 7: Panel grills 4 EFCC unit heads



Four unit heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Tuesday appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel investigating corruption allegations against the suspended acting chairman of the commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

The EFCC officials were last week told to return with relevant documents to aid their responses to the allegations against Magu.

A source who is knowledgeable with the work of the panel, said members of the panel were not satisfied with the response of the EFCC officials when they first appeared before the panel.

The source said the EFCC officials asked for permission to return with relevant documents to help in the investigation.



Magu is said to be facing a 21-count corruption allegation against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

The suspended EFCC boss was at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday in the company of his lawyer.