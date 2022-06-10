Day after presidential primary triumph: Tinubu visits Buhari, keeps mum on running mate 



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Thursday described President Muhammadu Buhari as a dependable leader.

Speaking after he paid a ‘thank you’ visit to the President at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu said he would sustain Buhari’s legacies if wins the 2023 presidential election.

He commended the President for providing a level playing field in the conduct of the party’s presidential elections.

“He promised the whole country and the world that he will build a legacy of transparency and consistency. Legacy of a level playing ground for all the aspirants. He will be committed to democratic principles and values and he did so

“He didn’t endorse anybody, he didn’t impose anybody, he did not, at any time, attempt to tinker with the process of this election to favour one tribe or the other. He was steadfast, he was trust worthy, he was dependable, he was a leader,

“If he had to give it to anybody yesterday, it’s not my victory that is important, it’s the process and the management of that election that gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari” he said.

Asked what his selling point would be on the campaign for the 2023 election, Tinubu said: “That I’m brilliant, I am experienced, from the private sector, to public sector and ready to hit the ground running same day and not mess up the legacy of progress and honesty that is left behind for me and handed over to me by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All APC family members should celebrate in a limited manner, we just begin the hard work ahead to win the victory for our party is a hard one and we will win,” he said.

Asked also of the choice of his running mate, Tinubu said: “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocket book.”

