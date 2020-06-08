Day deputy speaker empowered his constituents

In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ahmad Idris Wase, used the opportunity of the moment to empower his constituents. MUHAMMAD TANKO SHITTU writes on the gesture.

Jobs creation is a great source of wealth creation which leads ultimately to self sustainability among the less-privileged in the society.

Divergents means of jobs and wealth creation have over-time been devised mostly by lawmakers, in most cases, by providing working tools as a means of economic empowerment towards alleviating the sufferings of their constituents. In this way, the people of Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau state were recently fortunate in getting such a gesture from the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmad Idris Wase.

It was Saturday May 30, 2020 at Hon Wase’s residence in B’ashar village of Wase local government area where hundreds of people drawned from the 122 polling units that made up the four districts of the LGA gathered and received various types of equipments/tools as part of the deputy speaker’s appreciation/empowerment programme wherein he reassured them of his continued empowerment support.

Hon Wase’s priority

The event was specially exceptional as politicians, farmers, youths and women were empowered as it coincided with his 56th birthday celebration. His concern is not only for the people to get such equipment, but to also make good use of them in order to get rid of joblessness and poverty.

According to the lawmaker who was represented by his senior legislative aide (SLA) Musa Abdullahi Nyalong, Wase said the four tractors given to each of the four districts was aimed at boosting jobs creation besides food production and security, not just within the localities of Wase but the state and beyond.

“We have given four tractors, one each to the four districts that we have in the local government area. This is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy that Nigeria should feed itself. So, we gave these tractors so that our people can farm to produce the food that would feed Plateau state and Nigeria,” he said.

Wase further said the 200 sets of sewing machines, 200 sets of grinding machines, 152 motorcycles given out to politicians that have worked for his success as well as to constituents are meant to empower them. He urged them to accept those items as a means of job creation towards poverty alleviation and self reliance.

“Those that got motorcycles should use them to go to the farm; those that are not farmers should use them as a means of transport to earn a living. Those that got sewing machines or grinding machines should also use them to earn good living,” he said.

Similarly, the APC chairman in the local government area, the secretary and one party stalwart were also not left out of the empowerment as each of them took home one Sharon Galaxy vehicle.

“We have been empowering our people right from the time that we first won elections far back as 2007 then in the opposition party; so today’s event is not a new thing,” he said.

According to Wase, his principle is that life knows no discrimination either on the bases of ethnicity or religion. He therefore urged the beneficiaries not to sell those items.

His COVID-19 palliatives

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker had days, prior to the constituents empowerment, presented the highest individual donation of food items worth millions of naira as palliatives to the state government for onward distribution to people of the state in order to mitigate the negative impact of the novel Coronavirus.

The lawmaker said he shared the pains and trauma caused by the ravaging pandemic during the presentation as he was represented by one of his aides, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi Nyalong, who said the deputy speaker was delighted to have presented those items.

He said “It gives me great pleasure to hand over these items to the Plateau state COVID-19 Palliative Committee on behalf of the deputy speaker. The items comprises 600 bags of rice, 500 bags of maggi cubes, 500 bags of spaghetti, 500 bags of refined salt and 2,000 medium sized yam tubers.

“The deputy speaker is greatly aware of the precarious situations our people have been facing as a result of this COVID-19, therefore wants the citizens to remain calm and embrace all safety measures in order to stem the spread of the disease.”

To further consolidate the state government’s efforts, Wase also mobilised his other colleague lawmakers from the state and contributed an undisclosed amount of money to the same committee. The same with senators from the state to present the same to Governor Simon Lalong.

Beneficiaries laud move

The beneficiaries of the empowerment expressed delights and prayed for the successful tenure of the lawmaker in the years ahead.

A beneficiary, Mrs Halima Kamis said, “I am so happy that I was chosen to benefit. I got a sewing machine which I would use to learn tailoring from which to get some money to help my family. I am grateful.”

On his part, Alhaji Muhammad Nuhu, expressed appreciation, saying the motor bike given to him signifies Wase’s appreciation over what they were able to do to for his successes.

“As a politician, I am happy and this is also a fulfilment of Allah’s destiny that I will get a motorcycle. I pray that Allah grants Hon Wase more success in his tenure and other endeavours,” he said.

Likewise, the executive chairman Wase local government council, Hon Abubakar Ado Buba, said the council highly appreciated the magnanimity of the deputy speaker.

He said, “The empowerment would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable groups, particularly the youths and women. The rationale behind giving the tractors is a good one. With the federal government’s current policy of diversification to agriculture and mining, the local government would support young farmers.”

“The local government council would deliberately encourage young farmers with good seedlings, fertilisers and herbicides to ensure that they take advantage of these tractors,” he added.

On the other hand, while receiving, Hon Wase’s palliatives, the chairman of the state palliative committee who is also the state deputy governor, Sunny Tyoden, thanked the deputy speaker for his generosity and show of patriotism.

He said, “This is one of the highest palliatives plateau state has received from any individual. He is the second National Assembly member from the state that has presented palliative to the state government.

“It shows that even though he is in Abuja, it does not mean he has forgotten his people.”

He enjoined other well to do individuals especially top government functionaries to emulate the deputy speaker during the trying moment.

To crowned it all, Governor Lalong described Wase as a dedicated, loyal and patriotic son of the state serving it and the nation with integrity and excellence.

“The Rt Hon Ahmed Wase is a consummate politician and a reliable ally who puts the interest of his people above personal gains. He has used his influence to promote the cause of Plateau state by putting up strong arguments and lobbying for the good of the state at the National Assembly,” he said.

Lalong recalled that only recently, the deputy speaker led a delegation of all elected National Assembly members from the state who donated some money to the state COVID-19 endowment fund as well as personally donating palliatives to the state and many people in his constituency.

He also appreciated Wase for supporting the programmes of his administration as well as personally executing constituency projects that have touched the lives of the people positively.

He wished Hon Wase many more years of peace, good health and progress and urged him to continue to remain humble, loyal and selfless while maintaining the good name he has cultivated over the years.