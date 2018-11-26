Daybreak.ng debuts, poised to lead digital platform  

Daybreak.ng an online media outfit with a print edition, has announced it debuts.

According to the content manager of the news platform, Jennifer Yusuf, Daybreak.ng is poised to become a leading digital news platform Nigeria, Africa and across the globe.

“We report the news as it breaks that is our niche. We have vast resources across Nigeria and equally building a network of stringers on a global scale. Our purpose is to report the news as it breaks,” Yusuf stated.

She noted that the online news media landscape has become a maze of misinformation where fake news and hate speech thrive, daybreak she noted was launched to give authentic and verifiable information on Nigerian news and to help Nigerians make independent and informed choices.

“The online media is a clutter that needs a lot of dexterity to navigate. The ordinary citizens is not equipped or may not have the time to verify the tons of information that compete for his attention on a daily basis, daybreak is here to be that compass that help information seekers to navigate to the truth. We are here to bring you verified information that is truthful, useful and entertaining, and off course striking photographs and video clips.”

Speaking on it state of preparedness to deliver on it promises, the content manager of the platform said that daybreak has assembled a strong editorial team that “continually work to give truthful, fair and balanced information. Content selection and preferences is continuously updated and reviewed to meet readers’ informational need using top notch digital technologies. Our mission is to report the news as it breaks, we are a Nigeria based news media organisation, with a strong online presence and a simultaneously print edition, that is available across the nation, we are a global media outfit with a local focus.

“We are committed to the creation of unique contents for our readers that is impactful and enrich their lives and democratic experience in more ways than one. Daybreak is the place to go to, for information, entertainment and for delivering your advertising messages to global audience with a local flavour.

“Our core value is to our readers, we engage with them by providing contents that meets their needs, across multiple platforms. we are committed to giving coverage to the most trending topics that are significant to our audience, we are committed to truthfulness and double checking all our facts, we are committed to fairness and balance in all our reports, we are committed to adopting the best of digital technology to giving our readers the best experience on our site and print edition”. She said.

