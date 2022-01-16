Days after invading Army varsity, troops foil ISWAP mission to attack Biu

Days After invading the Tukur Yusuf Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI), a research institute of the Nigerian Army University, located in Buratai Village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno state, troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have foiled attempt by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to infiltrate the town of Biu, in Borno state.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu Sunday, said troops killed five terrorists, compelling others to withdraw.

He said troops also recovered one gun truck, one Deshka M, Anti-Aircraft Gun, one HK 21 Machine Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb, 137 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft rounds amongst others.

“The criminal elements met their Waterloo, when the gallant troops of 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment swiftly routed them in a failed incursion at Maina Hari village in Biu on Saturday15 January 2022.

“In the intense battle, troops unleashed superior fire power on the terrorists, neutralizing five BH/ISWAP terrorists, compelling others to withdraw in disarray..

“The gallant troops also captured from the terrorists, one gun truck, one Deshka M, Anti-Aircraft Gun, one HK 21 Machine Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Bomb, 137 rounds of 12.7mm Anti-Aircraft Rounds amongst others. Troops are currently in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists,” the statement stated.

Blueprint report that ISWAP had released a video of its fighters attacking the institution. The insurgents also pulled down flags on the campus and torched some military vehicles on ground.

While reacting, the management of Army University Biu in a statement confirmed that two civilians lost their lives but that normalcy had since returned.