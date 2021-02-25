DBI president lauds minister, EVC for digital economy drive policies

President Digital Bridge Institute Prof. Mohammed Ajiya has commended Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and the executive vice chairman of Nigerian Communication Commission Prof Garba Danbatta for sustaining the digital economy drive in Nigeria.

Ajiya stated this at the official opening of the 2nd International Conference on CyberSpace (i2C) which held from Tuesday, 23rd – Thursday, 25th February 2021.

The conference was organised by the Nasarawa State University Keffi’s Centre for Cyberspace Studies, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Nigeria Section and the Digital Bridge Institute. Industry giants like IBM, CISCO among others are partners on the conference.

The theme of the conference “Think, Imaginate, Create and Innovate” “was carefully chosen to reflect the vast advances being made by man, particularly in the cyberspace.