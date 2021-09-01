DCLVB academy offers int’l exposure to 18 players, 2 coaches





Eighteen young players and two coaches selected during the DCLVB Training and Trial Football Summer Programme will have opportunity to travel to Holland to sign a professional contracts with top European clubs.

DCLVB Country Representative, Jeremiah Imongan told sportswriters in Abuja that the selected players from various playing positions on the field, cut across ages 16 to 19, adding that they will be groomed and travelled to Holland in October where about 20 scouts from top European clubs will assess them for possible assimilation and opportunity to sign professional contracts.

According to Imongan, “the programme will offer opportunities to various players aged between 18-22 years to access free training and trials for European club sides . Accommodation, feeding and training kits will be provided for the players during the screening exercise.

He stated that the academy policy is to take charge of all travel expenses, accommodation in Nigeria, welfare and logistics and advice young football talents to get set in order to grab the opportunities available for them at this period to transform their future.

Our correspondent gathered that the parent body in Holland is bankrolling the trips for the players and officials with the organization are putting finishing touches to all the logistics pertaining to the trip.

The 3-day screening exercise is scheduled to start on 15 October and end on 18 October with Area 3 Playing Field and Papal Ground along Kubwa –Kaduna Expressway as the venue for the screening exercise.

DCLVB is one of the nation’s top most academy and recently took one of its product, Abdullahi Dwala to Europe.

Experience and versatile coaches led by Best Handan Jr. will oversee the screening/trials exercise.

