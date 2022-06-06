DCLVB Academy screening for Holland kicks off June 13









DCLVB Football Academy have announced 13th to 16th June as the screening dates for intending young talented footballers who aspire to play professional football in Holland.

The exercise will take place at Azhata Football field, along Nyanya-Karshi road, very close to Army Post Service Estate (behind the Filling Station). The screening/trials according to the organizer, will start by 10am on daily basis.

DCLVB Country Representative, Jeremiah Imongan told our correspondent in Abuja that the selected players from various playing positions on the field, will cut across ages 18 to 22, adding that they will be groomed and travelled to Holland where scouts from top European clubs will assess them for possible assimilation and opportunity to sign professional contracts.

According to Imongan, “We emphasise strictly on young players, it’s going to be young boys who are in their formative years and still have time to grow and as well learn about the game. I will also be there to be part of the screening process. I have started this for a long time.

“We have discovered some exciting players in the past, who are now finding their feet in Europe. We are also ready to give opportunity to many footballers to realize their dreams,” Imogan stated.

He stated that the academy policy is to take charge of all travel expenses, accommodation in Nigeria, welfare and logistics and advice aspiring young footballers to grab the opportunities available for them at this period to transform their future.

Blueprint gathered that versatile coaches have been penciled down to oversee the screening/trials exercise.

DCLVB is one of the nation’s top academy having several of it’s product in top clubs in Europe with Abdullahi Dwala making waves.

