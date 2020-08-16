De Bruyne voted Premier League Player of the season



Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2019/20 season.

The Premier League made the announcement on their official website on Sunday. De Bruyne beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Jamie Vardy to the award.



The Belgian playmaker was the only City player to be nominated for the prize after they surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool following two seasons as champions.

Despite City’s disappointing domestic campaign, De Bruyne enjoyed his most productive season since arriving at the Etihad in 2015.



As well as recording 20 assists – equalling the league record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 – he also scored 13 times to help City finish as the division’s highest scorers for the third successive season.

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold was named Young Player of the Season, while his manager Jurgen Klopp won the award for Premier League Manager of the Season.

Klopp beat Frank Lampard, Chris Wilder and Brendan Rodgers to win the award.