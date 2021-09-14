De-congestion: Kano converts non-approved lands, structures to mega schools

The Kano state government has begun the conversion of non-approved lands and structures to mega schools to de-congest the boarding schools in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued Monday by the Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Garba.

The statement read in part, “In view of the prevailing security challenges coupled with the congestion of schools in the outskirts of the city, the Kano state government has commenced the revocation of illegally acquired or not properly documented properties and structures within the metropolitan area for the establishment of mega secondary schools.

“The measure is aimed at decongesting the boarding schools across the 36 local government areas following persistent abduction of students from boarding schools in neighboring states.”

It indicated further that the government was currently reviewing the security situation in the face of the recent offensive against bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the forests adjoining the state, it would be proactive in adopting measures that secure its schools.

“One of such confiscated and converted properties at Filin Bola along Court Road in Tarauni local government which has no building permit where the government would establish such a mega school.

“When it takes off, the school would have among others, as its specifications a storey block of 18 classrooms, a storey block of laboratories, multi-purpose hall, administrative block, sports arena, VIP toilets, and state-of-the-art science equipment.

“The government has noted with concern how congestion is creating an incompatible atmosphere for teaching and learning in the schools as well as the portending dangers students are exposed to in the schools.”

The statement added that the government would also confiscate property developed on areas not earmarked for the purpose it was meant for.

“The government is currently looking into cases of land approvals for residential purposes, but converted to shops or commercial plots that are now turned to residential buildings and vice versa.”