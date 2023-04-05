Dead end looms for political thieves, Olumba Obu warns

The Spiritual Head of the religious organisation, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, has warned that dead end was waiting menacingly for politicians who take delight in swindling the collective fortune of Nigeria, thereby inflicting economic pains on ordinary people.

Speaking in Calabar through the organisation’s spokesman, Patriarch Christ Shepherd Amah Williams during a press conference, Wednesday, Leader Obu said since Nigeria is the “physical abide of God and a nation after God’s heart,” politicians who are corrupt, fanning embers of disunity and stoking violence in the country would soon witness God’s wrath.

“The tears and sufferings of ordinary citizens has risen to the throne of God and no more shall God allow thieves and rubbers swindle the collective wealth of this nation. The era of those who perpetrate wickedness has come to an end,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the organisation’s leader would on Sunday, April 9, 2023, conduct what he termed “The Divine Numbering of the Elects” at the UJ Esuene stadium, Calabar, Cross River capital.

“As part of His soul saving mission on earth, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, had on the 1st day of January, 2023, unveiled a universal event tagged “the Divine Numbering of the Elects” to be observed by all creations of God here at the world Headquarters of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star with its grand finale at the U.J. Esuene Sports Stadium, Calabar on 9th April 2023,” he stated.

According to the Spokesman, the event would “feature the restoration of the twelve powers of man and would “renew man’s spiritual consciousness and divine abilities to submerge the evil and hard times by the very fundamental principles that determine our existence in this physical world.

“This event will witness the divine restoration of the natural powers of nature in Man. It will bring about the realisation and actualisation of man’s inner power for greater scientific and economic innovations.

“To despotic leaders all over the world who turn the collective wealth of their people to their personal wealth and those who bully and oppress their people and cause pain and death amongst the children of God, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu says that with the Divine Numbering of the Elect event, your time is up.

“The world should watch out for what will happen to leaders and nations who bully other nations and rule their people without the fear of God.”

