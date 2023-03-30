Deal with interim government plotters

When the issue of the interim government resurfaced, I was stunned. I, however, thought these unscrupulous elements, self-appointed cabals within the Villa, had given up on their primordial sentiment after being defeated twice, both at the presidential primary and general elections.

Perhaps they underestimated the power of Nigerians, who are the major stakeholders in the project of deciding who to govern them for at least four consecutive years. It’s, of course, better for them to rethink. Some self-centered entities thought they had power over 200 million Nigerians.

As all the uproars being encountered in the country are now becoming history, scheming another version of them would not yield anything positive other than a complete disintegration of the country we so much adore. As a result, those in power should be very alerted to any negative report coming out from the authority concerned.

As the CBN’s negative policy, which was purely targeted at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, fails, then, certainly, this too shall be over. Any illegal means of truncating our hard-earned, nascent democracy shall be resisted, and we, however, call on the security agencies to do whatever means within the scope of the law and deal decisively with these treasonable folks.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,

Bauchi,

Bauchi state.

