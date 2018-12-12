Dealing with intriguing emails By Victoria Ngozi Ikeano

As a columnist/writer, one receives unsolicited mails. We are all familiar with the usual 419 letters which I have learnt to deal with by simply ignoring them. Also, one receives some ‘interesting’ mails sometimes. Reproduced below are two of them.

Hi Victoria,

I am Kevin, a Discoverer and The Cancer and All Other Diseases Killer,

Please know, We Humans can become Immortal in less than a month – I have got the Key to Our Physical Immortality – Staying Absolutely Healthy All The Time, for Infinite Health = Immortality (8,500 years guaranteed) – By doing just an exercise for a minute a day, that Cures and Prevents any Diseases, known on Earth, even Aging and Radiation Disease, for every cell of our bodies is shielded 100% from any external/internal (genetic) detrimental impact (any Viruses and any other Pathogens are killed the moment they touch us) – For more than eight years now, I never got sick even of the Common Cold, my Blood Sugar Level is 300 mg/dL (normally a killing level), but I am Not Sick of Diabetes, for I cannot get sick of it, or of any other Diseases – Actually I am Immune To All Of Them and Immortal, and so will be you, Dear Victoria, and everybody doing my Discovery for just a minute a day – In less than a month a friend of mine was Cured of his Chronic Sinusitis and another one of his Hepatitis C – I will describe my Discovery to you and to everybody else, who sends me an E-check for 500,000 British Pounds – Not much to pay to live An Endless Life Without Cancer, Heart, Brain and Any Other Diseases and being able to Fly Safely To The Moon, Mars and Beyond – Like the Gods who created us humans.

Thank you very much for your time,

Best Regards,

Kevin

Comment

This sounds quite utopian. What caught my attention is that Kevin Worldsaver says one would be immune to all diseases and be able to live literally for ever here on earth, “guaranteed 8,500 years” , simply by undertaking his one minute exercise every day. He says he has not been sick for some eight years, not even catching common cold and headache. Well Kevin, I suppose the real confirmation of the efficacy of your ‘Discovery’ is when you are able to live for at least 200 years here. And the cost of this ‘everlasting’ life here on earth? A whooping half a million British Pounds! This is about 400 million naira. Who can afford this? Certainly not struggling folks like us, the average Nigerian contending with making ends meet. However, Kevin the ‘Discoverer’ maintains that 500,000 British pounds or over 400 million naira “is not much to pay to live an endless life without cancer, heart, brain and any other diseases and being able to fly safely to the moon, mars and beyond – like the gods who created us humans”.

Oh, our billionaires (and there are quite a number of them in this our country where the disparity between the rich and poor is very wide, even alarming), would probably jump at it. Such a huge sum is probably some chicken change to them. After all, some billionaires in advanced countries have been paying large amounts to be able to hitch a ride on NASA’s spacecraft to the moon as tourists. I suppose too that billionaires in these industrialised nations should the ones to first take advantage of this ‘immortality’ formula as it is well within their reach. Kevin, you may acquaint us with the number of people that have signed up to this your Discovery as such information may convince their fellow billionaires in the third world countries to also pitch their tent there.

And em, Kevin, you may consider giving people like us a free trial of this your Discovery, so one can further confirm it and spread it through one’s pen. But come to think of it folks, would anyone really wish to live forever’ here in this sinful earth that is replete with economic, social and natural disasters, a really troubled earth that stinks of evil all over? If you have a choice to have an ‘everlasting’ life here in this confusion-plagued earth and heaven/paradise where there is an everlasting joyful activity, a perpetual sowing and reaping (giving and taking) of happiness by all, would you not rather prefer to live an endless life there in paradise than here on earth?

Here is another letter from one Tony on a rather sensitive issue. The subject was.

“Their names

asmaa Sheikh Abdullah

Saleh Matouk

Residing in Berlin

They are from Syria

Mohammed Sheikh Abdullah

Abdulrahman Al Shaikh Abdullah

Mahmoud Sheikh Abdullah

all the family

They are from Syria

Residing in Jordan

I met with their daughter on the bus in Berlin

Her reputation speaks of a terrorist operation in Berlin two months ago

All German sites have reached Facebook

No message arrived

Even all German government emails

Nothing arrived

Please inform the Jordanian authorities that they have supernatural hackers

whenever you report a site they have hacked

When I am reporting to a particular site

Enter it after hours warning me to enter the browser because hackers hack, They are magicians who know what to do

Or they broke into my personal computer,

Please inform the German and Jordanian police immediately This is Muhammad Sheikh Abdullah, a leader in an advocacy organization. I have received a lot of threats on the WSOP

By his elements who threatened to kill me from Turkish, Moroccan or Tunisian numbers I do not know, but the tone of the speaker is from the Maghreb

I photographed some screenshots

Lots of documentation and a complete story link at the bottom of the message

Also found in the link are Terrorist Photos with full documentation

They have hacked whatSapp, Twitter, Telgram, and all Jordanian and German government websites

They have tremendous speed in penetration

It has reached 105 Jordanian sites

Within five hours whenever I entered a site again the browser warned me of hackers that I entered it

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1vyxjqAZdZxrHAZSzl7KTcX6Pe8T_RZpc

thank you”.

Comment

To be honest I do not have much to say on this email in my box. The sender, one Tony, also copied hundreds of individuals and institutions. Hopefully, it would get to one or all of the security agencies/experts worldwide, including Nigeria who may be able to decipher and better understand its contents.

