Dear Atiku Abubakar

Your Excellency, three and half years ago if anyone ever told me that I will someday write this Letter I will say, no way.

But here I am today working covertly and overtly, calling on Nigerians from all walks of life that in 2019 Presidential election we must all ATIKULATE.

In the run-up to the 2015 general election even to pray that may God let the best man win was almost like saying may former President Goodluck Johnathan win, which was a political sin.

Some of us were so convinced of a total Change in the administration.

A new Nigeria where the economy is working and government becomes more responsive to all in a united country.

Yes.

We expected a lot and got what we got.

Before anyone tries to condemn me for my present political position a lot of us tried to reach out to the authority before and after 2015 elections.

The structural reorganization that the country needs has to be holistic, dynamically-multidimensional capturing a sector-by-sector empirical analysis of the challenges and potential which should form the foundation of a systematic National Development Plan the people should identify with and support; and every component unit as well as structure of government working swiftly implementing its part, not a government where opinion of the people is deemed a political crime.

Not much has been set in motion with a set of predetermined goals based on campaign pledge or immediate needs and future expectations of the Nigerian people.

Not even on internal security challenges.

It was to such effect that I wrote two different open letters to President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is so sad that instead of being proactive the government chooses to remain on the defensive in approach with almost everything for which PDP was accused of in the run-up to 2015 election now a practice in the APC.

As I have noted the President may very well mean good for the country and its poor masses but maybe as one friend once said to me the President is just focused on the rich and wealthy to make sure they don’t have the opportunity to steal from government but forgot that there are millions of poor masses who are just surviving.

President Buhari has done his best possible.

We now know and appreciate what he can accomplish as far as democracy is concerned and should be just in our verdict, especially on the issue of security for which the incumbent government rode to power.

As history has shown being a good man does not always make you a good administrator of human and material resources.

Maybe financial prudence to some extent, but that also depends on the characteristic disposition of individuals working for and with the government in utilizing available resources for the common good.

And more significantly in the 21st century government has to be innovative, bring together young, energetic individuals to help accomplish a given developmental targetsomething this government has shown no interest whatsoever.

Now on the man of the moment, the Wazobia man, and his running mate, Peter Obi – for this country to be set on the path of sustainable socio-political and economic prosperity once again, “Let us Atikulate”.

Tsado Mohammed [email protected] 08067739393

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.