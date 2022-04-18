Dear Senate President Ahmed Lawan

I write on behalf of your fellow citizens-cum-statesmen. It was awesome and a pride to have one of our own as the number three citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It’s a well known culture of Nigeria’s politics to allocate a political office based on region, due to geopolitical and zoning classification. When it came to our turn, North-east, Yobe state bridged the gap by producing an illustrious citizen to mount the seat (as assumed). We all supported you believing that you will serve the interest of the whole zone. But unfolding events indicate that you are merely representing your state. Unfortunately, our expectations have been dashed.

Yes, we know that your primary assignment as an elected lawmaker is the priority of your constituency. But this was prior to your becoming Senate President.

Since assumption of office, your focus has been the citing of federal government capital projects in your deserted villages. This is quite true considering the citing of the federal airport at Wachakal, a village with zero economic productivity and about 400kms from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Recently, the 9th Senate under your leadership passed a resolution proposed by the committee on health, urging the federal government to create 18 federal universities of medical sciences and biomedical technology across the six geopolitical zones of the country. It was proposed that one must be situated in Yobe north, Gashua (your constituency).

My problem is not with the location but your greedy and discriminatory disposition, demonstrated by your insistence that the location of the institution must be the same with the Federal University, Gashua. Why should two federal universities be in the same state, the same local government area, and the same town?

Is Gashua the most populated area in Yobe state?

There are many local government areas that if given this privilege would improve their economyg and serve the objective of the university. It will produce many young talents and deft medical personnel who will deploy their acquired knowledge into practice and enhance relevant research and medical education. These qualities are found in Potiskum, Yobe state’s centre of commerce and economy.



Thank you

Ali Tijjani Hassan,

Kaduna