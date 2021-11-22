Death of OAU student: Autopsy begins, counsel kicks over audio of hotel’s owner

Counsels to the family of late Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo (OAU) Ile-Ife, who was found dead after he was declared missing have called for an immediate inquiry into the audio purportedly released by the owner of Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, who is a suspect and allegedly being detained.



Family members of the deceased, counsels and journalists had stormed the Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH) for the autopsy.



Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on behalf of Wemimo, Adekilekun and Co, Naheem Adekilekun, expressed worry over the audio saying how would someone who claimed to be in the police net be pleading innocent in audio.



According to the counsel, the action of Osun command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, to hastily tell members of the public that there was nothing to show any form of mutilation in the body of the deceased when exhumed from the shallow grave was contrary to what witnesses who were at the site of the exhumation claimed.



The counsel also challenged the police to come clear on the reported preferential and VIP treatments being accorded the owner of the hotel who was claimed to be in their detention.



He said, “We demand an immediate inquiry into the circumstances that led to the production of audio that is in circulation in which the chairman of the hotel, Mr Rahman Adedoyin, whom the police claimed to be in their custody, recorded an appeal to members of the public pleading his innocence.



“We demand a clearer statement on what prompted the Police Public Relation of Osun, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, to hastily tell members of the public that there was nothing to show any form of mutilation in the body of the deceased when exhumed from the shallow grave. This is contrary to what witnesses who were at the site of the exhumation claim.

“The Police need to clear the air on the reported preferential and VIP treatments being accorded the owner of the hotel, Mr Rahman Adedoyin. This is already in the public domain and for the sake of fairness and assurance of justice, the police need to speak up on this. “We have also watched with dismay, the various attempts to confuse members of the public with endless statements bordering on the ‘innocence’ of the Chairman and founder of the hotel, Rahman Adedoyin.



“We would rather prefer that all the suspects await their days in court to prove their innocence instead of resort to the use of the media to appeal to sentiments.



“We wish to call on the police to use this case as another litmus in its bid to restore the confidence of Nigerians in its ability to unravel crimes, no matter how the perpetrators think they have covered their tracks.”



The counsel expresses appreciation for the massive interests Nigerians have shown in the case and the strident calls for justice no matter how highly placed the perpetrators are.

