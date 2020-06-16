Deaths: Lafia emir visits, commiserates with Ortom

Emir of Lafia, Justice Bage Muhammed Sidi, Tuesday described Benue and Nasarawa as good brothers and neighbours, saying what affects one affects the other.

He stated this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom over the death of two Benue second class traditional rulers, Chief Ivoko Unnongo and Chief Sule Abenga, wife of Tor Lobi, Mrs. Christy Anagende, elder statesman, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav and younger sister of the governor, Miss Doose Ortom.

He said both states share good and bad times together, adding that they are neighbours, friends and good brothers.

“We are here to pass our sincere condolences to you and the people of the state over the loss.

“One of your traditional rulers in recent event, when we were together, had advocated for a closer relationship among traditional rulers in Benue and Nasarawa states.

“His death to us came as a rude shock as he was in the front in working for peace of his people and neighbours. He was a good man and a good ruler of his people and a father,” he said.

Responding, governor Ortom commended his Nasarawa state counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, and the emir for the effort they were making to bring peace between their people and Benue.

He said that Sule had always shown the spirit of brotherliness at several fora noting that he is a man of his words.

