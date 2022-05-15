Deborah: Sokoto killings sheer lawlessness – Lawyer 



The chairman, Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) in Osun state, Qaseem Odedeji, has said the killings of Deborah Samuel over blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad in Sokoto has no justification and it is a “sheer lawlessness.”



Odedeji who is the Ameer, B-Zone of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), stated this in Osogbo while featuring on a private radio station.



He condemned the killings saying no law allows jungle justice or permits anybody to take the law into his/her hands.



Quoting copiously from the Holy Quran, Odedeji, stated that it is also wrong to abuse another person’s God, insisting that only a court of law can pronounce guilt of blasphemy.



He said, “no law allows it. Though, no law also allows blasphemy because nobody is allowed to abuse another person’s God.



“The Holy Quran says do not abuse other peoples God so that they won’t abuse your own God. No matter the issue, Islam does not allow anybody to take laws into his hands.



“The Holy Quran says the onus of proof is on the complainant and how you will prove it before the court purposely established for that matter.



What Islam is saying is not that someone killed another person and the next thing is to kill the person. No, you have to take it to the court. It is only the court that can pronounce the person guilty.



“What has happened is just sheer lawlessness and it tells the kind of people we are as a country where lawlessness thrives.



“Who tells you that what you consider blasphemy is even blasphemy. It is only those people of knowledge, the judges, who can pass judgment on that,” he insisted.

End

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

