Deborah: Tambuwal lifts curfew on Sokoto, bans processions

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto as a result of the recent killing of a student of the State College of Education over alleged blasphemy.

The lifting of the 24-hour curfew, imposed on the town, is with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement on Friday in Sokoto by the Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isa Bajini-Galadanchi.

According to the statement, Tambuwal said the curfew was lifted after due consultations with security agencies confirming the return of peace to the state.

It added that the governor, however, urged the general public to be law-abiding and to remain peaceful for sustainable security and economic development of the state.

Bajini-Galadanchi said the governor lifted the curfew with immediate effect and banned all forms of procession in the state until further notice.

“The resolution is in accordance with the enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law.

It reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development, adding that the governor thanked the people in the state for their understanding in complying with the curfew.

Governor Tambuwal had, on May 14, imposed the curfew to contain the rising protests across township streets over alleged religious blasphemy.

