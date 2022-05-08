Debt: Akwa Ibom judiciary security operatives descend on 57-year-old physically challenge contractor

About three security officers working for the judiciary headquarters in Akwa Ibom state have reportedly beaten up a 57-year-old physically challenged contractor, Mr. Chris Okon while staging a one-man protest over an unpaid contract sum of 16 million naira.

It was gathered that the security officers stopped the victim while trying to gain access to the headquarters to register his grievances within the premises.

Blueprint learned that Okon had undertaken a contract job in the headquarters involving the supply and fixing of air-conditioners, office equipment, and painting of offices without payment since December 22, 2014.

Speaking with Blueprint in Uyo, weekend, the victim said that after completing the contract, he had made several attempts to get paid but to no avail.

“We work for the judiciary and completed their work since December 2014, up till today they have not paid us

“We bought all the air-conditioners in their offices and we installed them, we also bought fridges, executive chairs and tiled the entire offices.

“We painted the whole office including all the electrical work, we did plumbing work also.

“The terms of condition was when you finish the job, you get your money, and we finished the job in December 2014, we asked for the money but the money didn’t come

“After two years of legal battle, the Court ordered that they should pay me the money but this has not happened till today,” he said.

Okon lamented that at some point he sold some of his properties to repay the loan he collected to do the contract.

However, the physically impaired contractor, who is currently finding it very difficult to feed himself and his family as a result of the debt, appealed to the State government particularly Governor Udom Emmanuel to use his goodwill and intervene in the matter as the situation has drained him of all his resources.

All efforts to get the judiciary side of the story proved abortive as the Chief Register of the headquarters did not provide any useful information to explain the matter, when contacted.

