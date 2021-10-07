Decent work: Textile workers accuse Labour ministry of double standard

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) on Wednesday accused officials of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of playing double standard on issues of decent work.

National president of the union, Comrade John Adaji, who made the accusation in Abuja at the roundtable as part of events marking this year’s World Decent Work Day, said the ministry in states were not cooperating on issues regarding the rights of workers.

He also accused other government officials such as the police and local chiefs of conniving with some employers to threaten workers right to unionise.

According to him, “There are still some challenges. There are recalcitrant and exploitative employers who are bent on undermining the rights of workers, particularly as it affects the right to belong to the union.

“Some of these employers are largely found in Kano. They have no respect for our labour laws and Nigeria’s Constitution. They treat Nigerian workers as slaves. The workers of these factories have always faced intimidation and harassment from their employers with threat of sack if anyone muted the idea of joining union.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to promoting decent work in Nigeria not withstanding some challenges in the country.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Yerima Tarfa, Ngige recalled that in 2020, the global economy slumped into recession due to COVID-19 pandemic, disruption in trade flow, shut-down in domestic and international flights and restriction in intercity travels.

He said the Nigerian economy appears to have weathered the storm that emanated from twin shocks of COVID-19 and low international oil prices, adding that all critical stakeholders must redouble our collective efforts to ensure continued national economic growth and avoid a reversal into recession.

Related

No tags for this post.