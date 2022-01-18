Declare full scale war against Bandits, Senate tells Buhari





The Senate Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to declare a full-fledged war on bandits terrorising some parts of Nigeria following their declaration as terrorists.

The request was sequel to a motion sponsored to that effect by Senators Sani Musa (APC Niger East) and Umar Sadiq Suleiman (APC Kwara North).

In the motion titled, “Recent bandit attack in communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State: A call for action”, the senate called on the Federal Government to declare a full fledge war on these unscrupulous elements since they have been declared as terrorists.

It also called on the federal government to establish a military Base at Shiroro.

The red chamber said the arrangement would help to restore confidence in the security and safety of the affected communities.

It also and it would safeguard the national asset located within the area, such as the Shiroro Hydro-electric power dam.

The Senate also directed the National Emergency Management Authority to provide relief materials and medical team to the victims immediately.

Earlier in his lead debate, Senator Musa noted that on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, many persons were confirmed killed in an attack by suspected bandits in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

He added also that on Friday January 14, 2022 five vigilante members were killed in an attack on a local market and some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

He said during the deadly operation, a lot of destructions ensued, including many people who sustained multiple gunshot injuries while many others were kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.

He added that the assailants attacked villagers who were harvesting crops on their farms in Nakundna village in Shiroro council area and the inability of farmers to harvest their farm produce may likely trigger food scarcity in the State.

“These attacks by armed groups have continued in the North-west and North-Central Niger State despite repeated government assurance to address the escalating atrocities.

“Over 151, 380 people, mostly peasant farmers, were displaced by the activities of bandits in the last two years.

“The displaced persons were registered in 13 local government areas of the state, with Rafi council area neighbouring Zamfara and Kaduna topping the chart with 28, 987 displaced persons,” he said.